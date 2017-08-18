Kesslers Diamonds planning Pleasant Prairie store

Company has purchased 3.8 acres across from Premium Outlets

August 18, 2017, 11:57 AM

Kesslers Diamonds is planning to open its eighth location across from Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets.

Highland Park, Illinois-based Legacy Property Management Services LLC sold 3.8 acres of land between the Chancery Pub & Restaurant and the village’s water tower to Richard Kessler, the company’s chief executive officer.

Kesslers is in the process of submitting plans to the Village of Pleasant Prairie for its store and is hoping to break ground in March, said a company spokeswoman.

Like other Kesslers Diamond stores, the location will deal exclusively in diamonds and diamond engagement rings.

Founded in 1980, Kesslers currently has seven locations, in downtown Milwaukee, Germantown, Brookfield, Greenfield, Appleton, Madison and Grandville, Michigan. The company has about 130 employees.

