Kenosha land near Uline facility sold to Ridge Development

47 acres sold for $3 million

by

December 28, 2017, 1:54 PM

A 47-acre parcel of land near the Uline and Amazon facilities in Kenosha has been sold for $3 million to an affiliate of Chicago-based Ridge Development.

The land, located at 4205 128th Ave., south of the Uline facility, was previously owned by Dawn Peck and Donald Rozhon, both of whom have Florida addresses. It was sold to Ridge Kenosha 120th LLC.

Ridge Development officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company, part of Texas-based Transwestern, seeks to assemble an income-producing portfolio of industrial properties in key logistics markets and does both greenfield and redevelopment projects.

The land is predominantly agricultural currently.

