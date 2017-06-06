Jeffers buys industrial property in West Allis for $4 million

June 06, 2017, 12:22 PM

Milwaukee developer Joshua Jeffers has purchased a large industrial property in West Allis for $4 million, according to state records.

The 156,159-square-foot multi-tenant industrial building at 2005 S. 54th St., will be used as an investment property for Jeffers, said Nathan Powers, principal with The Boerke Company, who along with Kristian Sydow represented Jeffers.

Developer Joshua Jeffers purchased a 156,159-square-foot property in West Allis.

Terence McMahon, with the Boerke Company represented the seller, CRC Industrial Plaza, LLC.

The building has 42 units with the majority occupied, Powers said. McMahon will be assisting Jeffers in finding tenants for the vacant suites.

Jeffers, president of J. Jeffers & Co., could not immediately be reached for comment.

Jeffers, has been involved in a variety of projects recently. In February, he purchased the City Center buildings at The Brewery complex in downtown Milwaukee from Cardinal Stritch University for $2.6 million with plans to convert them into market rate apartments.

Aerial view of West Allis property purchased by Jeffers.

He is also working with developer Melissa Goins of Maures Development Group LLC, to transform the historic Garfield Avenue Elementary School into apartments and reopen the Black Holocaust Museum in an adjacent development.

Jeffers is perhaps most known for his extensive rehabilitation of the historic Mackie Building 225 E. Michigan St., and Mitchell Building 207 E. Michigan St., in downtown Milwaukee.

