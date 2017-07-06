Jeffers adds to portfolio with downtown Milwaukee office building purchase

Office building at Broadway and Michigan located along Milwaukee Streetcar line

by

July 06, 2017, 10:48 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/jeffers-adds-to-portfolio-with-downtown-milwaukee-office-building-purchase/

An affiliate of Milwaukee developer Joshua Jeffers has purchased a four-story office building in downtown Milwaukee for $1.55 million.

600 N. Broadway

The 23,796-square-foot building at 600 N. Broadway is located on the corner of Broadway and Michigan Street.

The property is assessed by the city of Milwaukee at $1.45 million.

The building was constructed in 1868, fitting in with Jeffers’s portfolio, which includes investments in the historic Mitchell and Mackie buildings, which are also located on Michigan Street.

Anchor tenants in the 600 N. Broadway building include law firm End, Hierseman & Crain LLC, Mahler Enterprises and investment firm Bronfman E.L. Rothschild, L.P.

Tom Shepherd and Cory Sovine of Colliers International | Wisconsin represented the seller in the sale.

“There continues to be a lot of investment interest in downtown Milwaukee, especially for properties where value can be enhanced through renovations or lease up.” Shepherd said. “This is not a trend, investors are long on our market and they are forecasting a bright future for the central business district.”

Bruce Westling of NAI MLG Commercial represented Jeffers, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

The building is also located along the first phase of the Milwaukee Streetcar line, which is under construction.

“This acquisition is yet one more example of investment along the future Milwaukee Streetcar route by J. Jeffers & Co.,” Westling said. “The rehabs of the Mitchell and Mackie Buildings respectively are nearing completion while the surface parking lot south of the Mackie is poised for development.”

Jeffers, has been involved in several other projects recently. Last month, he purchased a 156,159-square-foot multi-tenant industrial building in West Allis for $4 million to use as an investment property.

In February, Jeffers purchased the City Center buildings at The Brewery complex in downtown Milwaukee from Cardinal Stritch University for $2.6 million with plans to convert them into market rate apartments.

He is also working with developer Melissa Goins of Maures Development Group LLC, to transform the historic Garfield Avenue Elementary School into apartments and reopen the Black Holocaust Museum in an adjacent development.

An affiliate of Milwaukee developer Joshua Jeffers has purchased a four-story office building in downtown Milwaukee for $1.55 million.

600 N. Broadway

The 23,796-square-foot building at 600 N. Broadway is located on the corner of Broadway and Michigan Street.

The property is assessed by the city of Milwaukee at $1.45 million.

The building was constructed in 1868, fitting in with Jeffers’s portfolio, which includes investments in the historic Mitchell and Mackie buildings, which are also located on Michigan Street.

Anchor tenants in the 600 N. Broadway building include law firm End, Hierseman & Crain LLC, Mahler Enterprises and investment firm Bronfman E.L. Rothschild, L.P.

Tom Shepherd and Cory Sovine of Colliers International | Wisconsin represented the seller in the sale.

“There continues to be a lot of investment interest in downtown Milwaukee, especially for properties where value can be enhanced through renovations or lease up.” Shepherd said. “This is not a trend, investors are long on our market and they are forecasting a bright future for the central business district.”

Bruce Westling of NAI MLG Commercial represented Jeffers, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

The building is also located along the first phase of the Milwaukee Streetcar line, which is under construction.

“This acquisition is yet one more example of investment along the future Milwaukee Streetcar route by J. Jeffers & Co.,” Westling said. “The rehabs of the Mitchell and Mackie Buildings respectively are nearing completion while the surface parking lot south of the Mackie is poised for development.”

Jeffers, has been involved in several other projects recently. Last month, he purchased a 156,159-square-foot multi-tenant industrial building in West Allis for $4 million to use as an investment property.

In February, Jeffers purchased the City Center buildings at The Brewery complex in downtown Milwaukee from Cardinal Stritch University for $2.6 million with plans to convert them into market rate apartments.

He is also working with developer Melissa Goins of Maures Development Group LLC, to transform the historic Garfield Avenue Elementary School into apartments and reopen the Black Holocaust Museum in an adjacent development.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How should the state address its transportation funding shortfall?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

No limits hiring

Capitalize on everyone’s abilities

Subscribe

  • Building strong blocks

    Socially responsible investors fund rent-to-own program

    by Molly Dill

    June 26, 2017

    Michael Williams has been a CNC machinist for several years, but it wasn’t until he started the CNC machining program at…

  • Agro BioSciences’ microbial tech drew big buyer

    Third Wave Bioactives spins off

    by Molly Dill

    When Wauwatosa-based Agro BioSciences Inc. was acquired for $75 million May 1, it had only been in business four years. The…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Metro Milwaukee SHRM Summer Outing and Open House
The Brown Bottle

07/11/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

WBDC Future Forum Series: Milwaukee
Embassy Suites Hotel

07/20/20173:00 pm-7:30 pm

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm