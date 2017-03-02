Jay Wollenberg named vice president of IM Properties

Jay Wollenberg has been named vice president of asset management and property management for IM Property Investments LLC, the company that is partnering with Bradford Real Estate to develop The Corners of Brookfield.

IM Properties is one of the United Kingdom’s largest privately-owned property companies. Wollenberg joins IM Properties after spending 15 years as director of real estate for Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc.

In his new role, Wollenberg will have overall responsibility for asset management for IM Properties’ assets in the Midwest, including The Corners of Brookfield, 750,000-square-foot mixed-use development that will open April 8 at I-94 and Barker Road in the Town of Brookfield.

“Jay is very experienced in retail and understands the importance of relationships in the retail arena. He stood out as an ideal choice to develop our property management platform in the Midwest,” said Robert Gould, vice president of U.S. operations of IM Properties. “Jay’s local roots and expertise will significantly benefit IM Properties at The Corners, and we are excited to welcome him to the team.”

Wollenberg, of Waukesha, is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he earned a bachelor of arts in business communications.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to join IM Properties,” Wollenberg said. “I am thrilled to play an important role in helping expand IM’s asset base and assist in building Brookfield’s premier lifestyle center, The Corners of Brookfield.”