Indoor trampoline park planned in Greenfield

A vacant former Office Depot building in a prominent location on 76th Street in Greenfield has bounced back with a new retail tenant.

Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park is planning to lease the 22,389-square-foot building at 4940 S. 76th St., according to documents submitted to the city.

The space, which is located next to Petco, is temporarily being used as a seasonal Halloween Express store, but has been mostly vacant since Office Depot closed more than two years ago.

Goodwill Retail Services wanted to open a store at the former Office Depot location but the Greenfield Plan Commission and Common Council denied Goodwill’s request for a special use permit in April 2015.

Sky Zone was founded in 2006 as an all-walled trampoline playing court. Activities include SkyFit fitness classes, birthday parties and dodgeball.

Mark Glazer, of Mequon, has requested a special use permit from the city to open the Greenfield location. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Greenfield Plan Commission will consider the request Tuesday.

There are two other Wisconsin Sky Zone locations, one in Madison and another in Pewaukee at W229 N1420 Westwood Dr.