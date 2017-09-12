Indoor trampoline park planned in Greenfield

Sky Zone could occupy former Office Depot space on 76th Street

by

September 12, 2017, 12:30 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/indoor-trampoline-park-planned-in-greenfield/

A vacant former Office Depot building in a prominent location on 76th Street in Greenfield has bounced back with a new retail tenant.

Sky Zone could replace the former Office Depot space in Greenfield.

Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park is planning to lease the 22,389-square-foot building at 4940 S. 76th St., according to documents submitted to the city.

The space, which is located next to Petco, is temporarily being used as a seasonal Halloween Express store, but has been mostly vacant since Office Depot closed more than two years ago.

Goodwill Retail Services wanted to open a store at the former Office Depot location but the Greenfield Plan Commission and Common Council denied Goodwill’s request for a special use permit in April 2015.

Sky Zone was founded in 2006 as an all-walled trampoline playing court. Activities include SkyFit fitness classes, birthday parties and dodgeball.

Mark Glazer, of Mequon, has requested a special use permit from the city to open the Greenfield location. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Greenfield Plan Commission will consider the request Tuesday.

There are two other Wisconsin Sky Zone locations, one in Madison and another in Pewaukee at W229 N1420 Westwood Dr.

A vacant former Office Depot building in a prominent location on 76th Street in Greenfield has bounced back with a new retail tenant.

Sky Zone could replace the former Office Depot space in Greenfield.

Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park is planning to lease the 22,389-square-foot building at 4940 S. 76th St., according to documents submitted to the city.

The space, which is located next to Petco, is temporarily being used as a seasonal Halloween Express store, but has been mostly vacant since Office Depot closed more than two years ago.

Goodwill Retail Services wanted to open a store at the former Office Depot location but the Greenfield Plan Commission and Common Council denied Goodwill’s request for a special use permit in April 2015.

Sky Zone was founded in 2006 as an all-walled trampoline playing court. Activities include SkyFit fitness classes, birthday parties and dodgeball.

Mark Glazer, of Mequon, has requested a special use permit from the city to open the Greenfield location. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Greenfield Plan Commission will consider the request Tuesday.

There are two other Wisconsin Sky Zone locations, one in Madison and another in Pewaukee at W229 N1420 Westwood Dr.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm