Illinois food distributor purchases land in Oak Creek business park for expansion

Milwaukee-based Wispark, LLC. has sold 10.7 acre parcel in Oak Creek’s OakView Business Park to an affiliate of Illinois-based Italian food distribution company Greco and Sons, which is planning a new office and warehouse building there.

GSI Family Investments of Wisconsin, LLC, of Chicago purchased the parcel for $1.13 million, according to state records.

In May, Greco and Sons submitted plans to the city to construct a warehouse and office on the site.

The Oak Creek location will employ approximately 106 people, according to those plans.

Greco and Sons is a food distributor of both imported and domestic products. They receive imported and domestic food service products and disposables and also ship a variety of dry, cooler and freezer products to hotels, restaurants and resorts.