Illinois firm purchases 63 vacant acres in Pleasant Prairie

July 31, 2017, 12:59 PM

An affiliate of F & F Realty Ltd, a Skokie, Illinois-based real estate management company purchased almost 63 acres of vacant land in Pleasant Prairie for $1.2 million, according to state records.

128th Street LLC purchased a parcel located at 116th Street and Old Green Bay Road in Pleasant Prairie from Citizens Bank.

128th Street LLC is located at 2640 Golf Road, which is the location of Talisman Village Apartments, which was recently purchased by F & F Realty.

Representatives from F & F Realty and the village of Pleasant Prairie could not immediately be reached for comment.

F&F Realty manages apartments, office buildings, retirement communities and six nationally-franchised hotels.

