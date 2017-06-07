IKEA sets June 29 ground breaking

Swedish retailer IKEA will break ground on its first Wisconsin store in Oak Creek on June 29.
The popular furniture retailer will build a 291,000-square-foot store on about 30 acres of land owned by Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., located northwest of West Drexel Avenue and I-94 in Oak Creek.
Chicago-based Pepper Construction is the construction manager for the project, which is expected to open in summer 2018.
Locally, Milwaukee-based Graef has been hired for civil engineering, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren S.C. is serving as the local land use counsel and CBRE brokerage for site selection support.
Columbus-based WD Partners is serving as the architect.
The Oak Creek store will be IKEA’s 48th store in the United States. It will employ 250 people.
