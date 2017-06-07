IKEA sets June 29 ground breaking

Oak Creek store expected to open in summer 2018

by

June 07, 2017, 10:42 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/ikea-sets-june-29-ground-breaking/

Swedish retailer IKEA will break ground on its first Wisconsin store in Oak Creek on June 29.

The popular furniture retailer will build a 291,000-square-foot store on about 30 acres of land owned by Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., located northwest of West Drexel Avenue and I-94 in Oak Creek.

Architectural rendering of the future IKEA Oak Creek

Chicago-based Pepper Construction is the construction manager for the project, which is expected to open in summer 2018.

Locally, Milwaukee-based Graef has been hired for civil engineering, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren S.C. is serving as the local land use counsel and CBRE brokerage for site selection support.

Columbus-based WD Partners is serving as the architect.

The Oak Creek store will be IKEA’s 48th store in the United States. It will employ 250 people.

Swedish retailer IKEA will break ground on its first Wisconsin store in Oak Creek on June 29.

The popular furniture retailer will build a 291,000-square-foot store on about 30 acres of land owned by Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., located northwest of West Drexel Avenue and I-94 in Oak Creek.

Architectural rendering of the future IKEA Oak Creek

Chicago-based Pepper Construction is the construction manager for the project, which is expected to open in summer 2018.

Locally, Milwaukee-based Graef has been hired for civil engineering, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren S.C. is serving as the local land use counsel and CBRE brokerage for site selection support.

Columbus-based WD Partners is serving as the architect.

The Oak Creek store will be IKEA’s 48th store in the United States. It will employ 250 people.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harley shifts gears to attract new riders

Cover Story

Subscribe

  • Wantable prepares for its next growth spurt

    Rev Up

    by Arthur Thomas

    May 29, 2017

    Haircare was going to be Wantable Inc.’s third product category. The research was done and the company started talking to…

  • VibeTech could help astronauts

    Sheboygan startup has found physical therapy success

    by Molly Dill

    Last month, astronaut Col. Jeff Williams came to Spaceport Sheboygan to test a device that could help prevent muscle atrophy…

  • Fighting pinky fatigue

    Smartphone accessory inventors embark on product development

    by Molly Dill

    If you use a smartphone, you may be familiar with “pinky fatigue,” since the pinky holds the heaviest weight of the device…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm