A historic Third Ward tavern, once slated for demolition, will be renovated and redeveloped for a tavern or restaurant.

Fox Point-based developer General Capital Group and Milwaukee architectural firm TKWA UrbanLab are working on a plan to breathe new life into the 117-year-old, two-story triangle-shaped building located at 226-272 E. Erie St.

“We plan on stabilizing the structure and then historically and appropriately renovate the exterior,” said Sig Strautmanis of General Capital Group. “We’re working with a tenant to develop a concept for the interior and the group has had input on what we are doing as well.”

General Capital Group met with the Historic Third Ward Association’s Architectural Review Board this week for initial approval on the construction.

The property has been vacant since a 2013 fire destroyed a significant portion of the interior, Strautmanis said.

Strautmanis is hoping to begin renovations this fall with completion expected next summer on the 4,480-square-foot building.

“We have a little ways to go to hammer out the details of the design,” he said. “We’re happy to be able to save the building.”