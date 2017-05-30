Hibachi grill and sushi bar planned in New Berlin

A new sushi bar and hibachi-style restaurant is being proposed on S. Moorland Road in New Berlin.

The Chi Tung Restaurant would be located at 3875 & 3885 S. Moorland Road, which is currently vacant land and the site of a single-family home, which would be demolished, according to plans submitted to the city.

The 7,000-square-foot restaurant would include a private area for group dining. Chi Tung would employ up to 30 people at peak times and be open seven days a week.

In 2015, an application for a car wash and land division at the site was reviewed and approved; however it was never built.

The city plan commission will consider the request by James Maloney, Lynch and Associates at its June 5 meeting.