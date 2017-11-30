Hendricks proposing five-story mixed-use building in downtown Delafield

Hendricks Commercial Properties LLC is proposing a five-story mixed-use building in downtown Delafield.

The property, located at 705 Genesee St., is currently a BP gas station owned by Gary Nuernberger.

The 107,147-square-foot project would include 23,961 square feet of retail on the first floor and 42 two- and three-bedroom apartments on floors two through five, according to plans submitted to the city.

There would be 84 parking spaces on the lower level of the building and 19 exterior spaces.

Renderings, by Oconomowoc-based Johnson Design, show a modern-looking building that is a departure of the Williamsburg architectural style that has dominated downtown Delafield.

The city plan commission looked at conceptual site plans for the development Wednesday, but did not vote on the proposal.

Beloit-based Hendricks Commercial Properties, which owns The Delafield Hotel, 415 Genesee St., is one of the largest property owners in the city.

In 2016, Hendricks Commercial Properties purchased 12 buildings totaling 148,000 square feet in downtown Delafield from Steinergroup Commercial Real Estate and Ace World Wide.

The company also purchased a 6,000-square-foot office building in downtown Delafield for $1.1 million from the Villard Company Inc. of Brookfield in 2016.