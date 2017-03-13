Hartland-based title company to open location in Third Ward

Hartland-based Frontier Title & Closing Services, LLC will open an office in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood.

It will be the company’s third office and will open on April 3.

Frontier Title & Closing Services is leasing 2,100 square feet on the eight floor of The Mayer Building, 342 N Water St., and will use the space to handle major commercial closings, said Trey Dittmann, president.

“We’re primarily known as a good suburban title company, but we have a lot of customers with downtown operations and I think we need to go where it is all happening,” Dittmann said. “Right now is a good time to move to downtown Milwaukee. I believe the development going on will be happening for quite a while and we are committed for the long term.”

The Third Ward office will house five people to start, including an attorney and sales staff. Dittmann is hoping to eventually grow the Milwaukee office.

Frontier Title & Closing Services currently has about 25 employees. In addition to Hartland, the company also has an office in Johnson Creek to serve its Madison customers.