Harmonee Square project to begin construction in Wauwatosa

Mixed-use development in village area to break ground this month

by

May 03, 2017, 12:14 PM

Construction is expected to begin this month on Harmonee Square, a mixed-use development that will include 30 luxury apartments in the Wauwatosa Village area.

Harmonee Square Rendering

Harmonee Square rendering

Elm Grove-based Luther Group and Madison-based Horizon Development were chosen by the Wauwatosa Community Development Authority in December 2015 after a request for proposal to purchase and redevelop the vacant city-owned property North of Harmonee Avenue and west of Underwood Avenue.

The city is providing $2.36 million in assistance for the $11 million project.

Harmonee Square will include a portion of a former firehouse, the former Cody and Company building and a parking lot that are on the property.

The three-story mixed use development will include 30 apartments and 7,500 square feet of first-floor commercial space. The apartments will range in size from 800 to 1,200 square feet.

The project is set to be open for occupancy in June of 2018.

“Our development team has worked very hard over the past 20 months to reach this milestone,” said Jason Luther, president of Luther Group. “As a Wauwatosa resident, I could not be happier to work on a project that is an integral part of the growth and revitalization occurring in the Village.”

This way to the exit
This way to the exit

ESOP considerations for professional practice firms

by Bryan Browning

Employers: Get some skin in the skin game
Employers: Get some skin in the skin game

Business leaders must consider organizational impacts of the most common cancer

by Paul Nobile

Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?
Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?

A supplemental LTD plan can complement your group LTD coverage for a more attractive—and fairer—compensation package

by Chris Henderson

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

