Harmonee Square project to begin construction in Wauwatosa

Construction is expected to begin this month on Harmonee Square, a mixed-use development that will include 30 luxury apartments in the Wauwatosa Village area.

Elm Grove-based Luther Group and Madison-based Horizon Development were chosen by the Wauwatosa Community Development Authority in December 2015 after a request for proposal to purchase and redevelop the vacant city-owned property North of Harmonee Avenue and west of Underwood Avenue.

The city is providing $2.36 million in assistance for the $11 million project.

Harmonee Square will include a portion of a former firehouse, the former Cody and Company building and a parking lot that are on the property.

The three-story mixed use development will include 30 apartments and 7,500 square feet of first-floor commercial space. The apartments will range in size from 800 to 1,200 square feet.

The project is set to be open for occupancy in June of 2018.

“Our development team has worked very hard over the past 20 months to reach this milestone,” said Jason Luther, president of Luther Group. “As a Wauwatosa resident, I could not be happier to work on a project that is an integral part of the growth and revitalization occurring in the Village.”