Gymboree closing Bayshore, Racine stores

Company announces 350 store closures following Chapter 11 filing in June

by

July 12, 2017, 12:56 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/gymboree-closing-bayshore-racine-stores/

Children’s clothing retailer Gymboree announced Tuesday plans to close 350 locations including stores at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale and Regency Mall in Racine.

The San Francisco-based struggling retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month. Gymboree also operates Crazy 8 stores and Janie and Jack stores.

Gymboree has 10 locations in Wisconsin, which includes traditional stores and outlet stores.

The company is also planning to close its store at the Outlet Shoppes at Oshkosh.

