Greenfield Outback Steakhouse will move to 84South

Several more restaurants expected at mixed-use development

October 11, 2017, 12:52 PM

The Outback Steakhouse restaurant in Greenfield, now tucked behind the 76th Street retail corridor, will be moving to a more prominent spot in the new mixed-use development currently under construction along I-894.

The national chain is the latest to join the 84South lineup, which also includes Portillos and Total Wine & More.

The new Outback location will in a newly-constructed building at 8625 W. Sura Lane, according to plans submitted to the city.

The restaurant is currently in about 6,000 square feet at 7401 W. Barnard Ave., said Charles Erickson, community development manager with the city of Greenfield.

The new building will be 6,750 square feet and will accommodate 200 seats said Scott Yauck, with Cobalt Partners, who is developing 84South.

Outback’s current employees will transfer to the store and the restaurant is expecting to add more employees, Yauck said.

According to the city, the Barnard Avenue location is owned by Encino, California-based Aussie Steaks LLC.

The city plan commission approved the proposal on Tuesday. It will head to the full Common Council on Oct. 17.

“The new prototype is very different from the existing (building), and we insisted on further enhancements to be harmonious with the rest of the 84South architectural theme,” Yauck said.

This is the second time 84South is moving an existing buisiness from the surrounding area into its development. Kohl’s is moving its 85,000-square-foot Southridge store in Greendale to a 55,000-square-foot store at 84South in late 2018.

Erickson said while the Outback move will result in an empty building in Greenfield, he is happy the restaurant is staying in the city.

“Word on the street was they were thinking about closing all together,” Erickson said. “They wanted a better location, so in that context, we’re happy they are staying.”

Construction began in March 2016 on the 42-acre 84South development located at I-894 between Layton Avenue, South 84th and South 92nd street and so far several retailers have already opened but more development is planned.

A new Steinhafels store will occupy 58,000 square feet of retail space. The store will replace the existing Steinhafels store at the corner of 84th and Layton Avenue.

Once the old store is gone, a “food cluster” of three to four buildings will be constructed on that corner, Erickson said.

