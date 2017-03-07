Grafton social media company expanding to downtown Milwaukee

MPI Social leases space on Water Street

March 07, 2017, 12:32 PM

A Grafton-based social media and digital marketing company is expanding to downtown Milwaukee with a new office on North Water Street.

The building at 1123 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee.

MPI Corporate Holdings Inc. has leased 6,500 square feet on the second floor of the building at 1123 N. Water St. for its social media company and call center.

The company is currently located in Grafton and plans to keep its location there, but will expand downtown, said Ben Anderson, with Colliers International, who brokered the deal with Matt Fahey, also of Colliers International.

“They are a relatively young and active group and it will be exciting to watch them grow and thrive in the downtown environment,” Anderson said.

Andrew Schwartz, president of MPI, said about 24 employees will relocate to downtown Milwaukee beginning in July.

The space will house a call center for MPI staff who help other businesses set up appointments for their sales teams. The Water Street office has room for up to 50 employees, Schwartz said.

“We have plans to expand significantly over the next few years,” Schwartz said. “We are moving downtown because we want to be located in the middle of the colleges and where younger professionals are located.”

The Grafton location will continue to house MPI Coin, the flagship business that the company started in 1996. MPI coin sells commemorative coins to banks and credit unions. It participated in the 50 State Quarters Program in the late 1990s, at one point selling coins to 13,000 banks and credit unions.

