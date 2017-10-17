Gorman & Co. proposing mixed-use building at former St. Francis City Hall site

Gorman & Company Inc. is planning a mixed-use building that will include 48 apartments at the vacant site of the former St. Francis City Hall.

The three-story building would include 5,900 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor and two floors of rental units. The commercial space could include office, medical retail or day care, according to plans submitted to the city.

The apartments will be a mix of 12 one-bedroom units, 28 two-bedroom units and eight three-bedroom units.

The proposal includes 98 parking spaces, including 60 underground spaces, according to plans.

The Oregon, Wisconsin-based company is the latest developer to come forward with plans for the site located at 4235 S. Nicholson Ave.

In 2016, two other firms, Kenosha-based Bear Development LLC, and Northbrook, Illinois-based Brinshore Development each proposed apartment developments for the site after responding to a request for proposal by the city for the site.

The City of St. Francis will consider Gorman’s proposal Tuesday.