Goody Gourmet’s relocating Brown Deer Road location to Glendale

Owner seeking $180,000 MEDC loan

by

September 11, 2017, 12:49 PM

The owner of Goody Gourmet’s, LLC popcorn and handmade candy shop is planning to move her Brown Deer Road location to a vacant former coffee shop in Glendale.

Rendering of Goody Gourmet in Glendale

Jacqueline Chesser is seeking a $180,000 loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation to help finance the $580,000 project that includes purchasing the former Kletzsch Perk building, at 6369 N. Green Bay Ave.

Chesser plans on renovating and adding another 1,200 square feet to the 1,100-square-foot building, according to plans submitted to the city of Glendale in June.

“I have been looking at that building for a long time,” she said. “I need to get to a place where I can operate more efficiently and figured I would take the leap.”

Chesser is hoping to open the Glendale location by Dec. 1.

She plans on closing her Milwaukee location at 6913 W. Brown Deer Road. Goody Gourmet also has a store in Shorewood.

The MEDC Loan Committee will review Chesser’s request Tuesday.

