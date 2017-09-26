Goll Mansion apartment tower wins Common Council approval

$55 million project includes 192 apartments on Prospect Avenue

by

September 26, 2017, 11:37 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/goll-mansion-apartment-tower-wins-common-council-approval/

The controversial Goll Mansion project, which includes moving the 120-year-old house closer to the street and building a 27-story, 192-unit apartment tower behind it, received Milwaukee Common Council approval Tuesday, 18 months after initially being proposed.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The $55 million project at 1550 N. Prospect Ave., has been opposed by neighbors who said they didn’t want additional traffic, construction disturbances or blocked views and their alderman, who up until the end, attempted to block the project.

“Nowhere in our ordinances does it say increasing the tax base is a criteria for a zoning change,” said Alderman Robert Bauman, who represents the district where the Goll is located.

Bauman attempted at one point to force the Madison-based project developer, Chris Houden, to put $3.5 million in an escrow account to ensure he would meet unrequired hiring standards. The city attorney later said the idea was illegal.

In the end, the project was approved 12-2-1 with Bauman and Jose Perez voting against it and Alderwoman Milele Coggs abstaining.

A supermajority vote of 12 was needed for the project to pass, which was the case one year ago, when the motion failed on a 10-5 vote.

Houden first submitted plans for the Goll Mansion project in February 2016. After not gaining approval last fall, Houden, who owns the 9,000-square-foot mansion, resurfaced in June with a revised, but similar proposal. Many sustainability/green components were added in the revisions including solar panels, a car-charging station in the parking area, native Wisconsin plants, green roof areas and bicycle parking.

“We are thrilled to be bringing a major new investment to the City of Milwaukee — adding a great new residential option to the East Side neighborhood and saving and restoring the historic Goll House,” Houden said. “We are grateful for the support of the Council, as well as the broad support we’ve received from the community.”

The controversial Goll Mansion project, which includes moving the 120-year-old house closer to the street and building a 27-story, 192-unit apartment tower behind it, received Milwaukee Common Council approval Tuesday, 18 months after initially being proposed.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The $55 million project at 1550 N. Prospect Ave., has been opposed by neighbors who said they didn’t want additional traffic, construction disturbances or blocked views and their alderman, who up until the end, attempted to block the project.

“Nowhere in our ordinances does it say increasing the tax base is a criteria for a zoning change,” said Alderman Robert Bauman, who represents the district where the Goll is located.

Bauman attempted at one point to force the Madison-based project developer, Chris Houden, to put $3.5 million in an escrow account to ensure he would meet unrequired hiring standards. The city attorney later said the idea was illegal.

In the end, the project was approved 12-2-1 with Bauman and Jose Perez voting against it and Alderwoman Milele Coggs abstaining.

A supermajority vote of 12 was needed for the project to pass, which was the case one year ago, when the motion failed on a 10-5 vote.

Houden first submitted plans for the Goll Mansion project in February 2016. After not gaining approval last fall, Houden, who owns the 9,000-square-foot mansion, resurfaced in June with a revised, but similar proposal. Many sustainability/green components were added in the revisions including solar panels, a car-charging station in the parking area, native Wisconsin plants, green roof areas and bicycle parking.

“We are thrilled to be bringing a major new investment to the City of Milwaukee — adding a great new residential option to the East Side neighborhood and saving and restoring the historic Goll House,” Houden said. “We are grateful for the support of the Council, as well as the broad support we’ve received from the community.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm