Goll Mansion apartment tower proposal resurfaces

Developer resubmits similar application for East Side property

by

June 13, 2017, 6:03 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/goll-mansion-apartment-tower-proposal-resurfaces/

The Madison-based developer who tried for nearly a year to gain approval to build a 27-story apartment tower at the Goll Mansion site on Milwaukee’s East Side is back with a similar plan.

The Goll Mansion apartment tower rendering from last summer.

Madison-based Goll Mansion LLC, which is affiliated with developer Chris Houden, who owns the 118-year-old, 9,000-square-foot mansion at 1550 N. Prospect Ave., has filed an application for a general development plan with the city of Milwaukee.

Jeff Fleming, spokesman for the Department of City Development, said Houden appears to be bringing forward the same proposal he had last year that failed to pass the Milwaukee Common Council.

More than half the council voted in favor of the proposal, but the plan was defeated because it did not receive a supermajority, which was needed because residents of the 1522 Prospect On the Lake condo building submitted a protest petition.

The application for a general development plan is the first step in letting the city know Houden is still interested in redeveloping the Goll Mansion site. Houden is expected to submit a detailed proposal for the site to the city in late July.

“I remain committed to investing in Milwaukee and continue to explore opportunities at 1550 N. Prospect,” Houden said in a written statement. “We look forward to continuing conversations with the city and elected officials to advance a project that will be a win-win-win for our community – bringing new tax base for the city, creating new jobs for city residents and ensuring the restoration and revitalization of the historic Goll House.”

Fleming said the development plan will likely be reviewed at the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee meeting in September.

Houden’s original $55 million proposal would have included moving the historic mansion closer to the street to make room for a 192-unit, 360,000-square-foot residential tower.

The proposal was unanimously approved at the city’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee and won approval from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission last summer.

Alderman Robert Bauman, who represents the district the mansion is located in, said he opposed the project saying it was too dense for the site. He said Tuesday he heard the project was back but did not know the details.

Bauman said if it is the same plan, he remains opposed.

The Madison-based developer who tried for nearly a year to gain approval to build a 27-story apartment tower at the Goll Mansion site on Milwaukee’s East Side is back with a similar plan.

The Goll Mansion apartment tower rendering from last summer.

Madison-based Goll Mansion LLC, which is affiliated with developer Chris Houden, who owns the 118-year-old, 9,000-square-foot mansion at 1550 N. Prospect Ave., has filed an application for a general development plan with the city of Milwaukee.

Jeff Fleming, spokesman for the Department of City Development, said Houden appears to be bringing forward the same proposal he had last year that failed to pass the Milwaukee Common Council.

More than half the council voted in favor of the proposal, but the plan was defeated because it did not receive a supermajority, which was needed because residents of the 1522 Prospect On the Lake condo building submitted a protest petition.

The application for a general development plan is the first step in letting the city know Houden is still interested in redeveloping the Goll Mansion site. Houden is expected to submit a detailed proposal for the site to the city in late July.

“I remain committed to investing in Milwaukee and continue to explore opportunities at 1550 N. Prospect,” Houden said in a written statement. “We look forward to continuing conversations with the city and elected officials to advance a project that will be a win-win-win for our community – bringing new tax base for the city, creating new jobs for city residents and ensuring the restoration and revitalization of the historic Goll House.”

Fleming said the development plan will likely be reviewed at the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee meeting in September.

Houden’s original $55 million proposal would have included moving the historic mansion closer to the street to make room for a 192-unit, 360,000-square-foot residential tower.

The proposal was unanimously approved at the city’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee and won approval from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission last summer.

Alderman Robert Bauman, who represents the district the mansion is located in, said he opposed the project saying it was too dense for the site. He said Tuesday he heard the project was back but did not know the details.

Bauman said if it is the same plan, he remains opposed.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm