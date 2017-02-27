Golden Corral, strip mall planned for Layton Avenue

Site is near airport, in front of Courtyard by Marriott hotel

by

February 27, 2017, 11:04 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/golden-corral-strip-mall-planned-for-layton-avenue/

A vacant site on Layton Avenue near General Mitchell International Airport could be developed to include a Golden Corral restaurant and strip mall.

Rendering of the proposed Golden Corral on Layton Avenue.

Rendering of the proposed Golden Corral on Layton Avenue.

Wauwatosa-based Perspective Design, Inc., submitted plans to the city of Milwaukee for the proposed development at 306 W. Layton Ave., in front of the existing Courtyard Marriott hotel.

It features a 12,225-square-foot Golden Corral restaurant on the east side of the property that will be operated by a group led by local real estate investor David Church with Badger Corral LLC.

The remaining parcel, located at the corner of Layton Avenue and 5th Street will remain with its current owner, local developer and restaurateur Dimitri Dimitropoulos, for future redevelopment, according to documents submitted to the city.

Dimitropoulos owns Culvers, 575 W. Layton Ave., and Corner Bakery Café at the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa and in Pleasant Prairie. Church said Dimitropoulos is planning a multi-tenant retail development at the site that could include a Corner Bakery.

Dimitropoulos could not immediately be reached for comment.

All of the developments, including the Marriott Courtyard, will be connected with a pedestrian walkway that extends to Layton Avenue.

Church said he choose the location for the restaurant because there are a large concentration of Golden Corral customers in the Layton Avenue trade area.

He expects to open the restaurant by the end of the year. It will employ about 100 people, about 25 of the jobs will be full-time, Church said.

The city plan commission will consider the proposal on March 13.

A vacant site on Layton Avenue near General Mitchell International Airport could be developed to include a Golden Corral restaurant and strip mall.

Rendering of the proposed Golden Corral on Layton Avenue.

Rendering of the proposed Golden Corral on Layton Avenue.

Wauwatosa-based Perspective Design, Inc., submitted plans to the city of Milwaukee for the proposed development at 306 W. Layton Ave., in front of the existing Courtyard Marriott hotel.

It features a 12,225-square-foot Golden Corral restaurant on the east side of the property that will be operated by a group led by local real estate investor David Church with Badger Corral LLC.

The remaining parcel, located at the corner of Layton Avenue and 5th Street will remain with its current owner, local developer and restaurateur Dimitri Dimitropoulos, for future redevelopment, according to documents submitted to the city.

Dimitropoulos owns Culvers, 575 W. Layton Ave., and Corner Bakery Café at the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa and in Pleasant Prairie. Church said Dimitropoulos is planning a multi-tenant retail development at the site that could include a Corner Bakery.

Dimitropoulos could not immediately be reached for comment.

All of the developments, including the Marriott Courtyard, will be connected with a pedestrian walkway that extends to Layton Avenue.

Church said he choose the location for the restaurant because there are a large concentration of Golden Corral customers in the Layton Avenue trade area.

He expects to open the restaurant by the end of the year. It will employ about 100 people, about 25 of the jobs will be full-time, Church said.

The city plan commission will consider the proposal on March 13.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Which of these firms named to the Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies list do you admire the most?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Transforming your Playbook for Change
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

02/28/20172:30 pm-6:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

03/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am