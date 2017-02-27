Golden Corral, strip mall planned for Layton Avenue

A vacant site on Layton Avenue near General Mitchell International Airport could be developed to include a Golden Corral restaurant and strip mall.

Wauwatosa-based Perspective Design, Inc., submitted plans to the city of Milwaukee for the proposed development at 306 W. Layton Ave., in front of the existing Courtyard Marriott hotel.

It features a 12,225-square-foot Golden Corral restaurant on the east side of the property that will be operated by a group led by local real estate investor David Church with Badger Corral LLC.

The remaining parcel, located at the corner of Layton Avenue and 5th Street will remain with its current owner, local developer and restaurateur Dimitri Dimitropoulos, for future redevelopment, according to documents submitted to the city.

Dimitropoulos owns Culvers, 575 W. Layton Ave., and Corner Bakery Café at the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa and in Pleasant Prairie. Church said Dimitropoulos is planning a multi-tenant retail development at the site that could include a Corner Bakery.

Dimitropoulos could not immediately be reached for comment.

All of the developments, including the Marriott Courtyard, will be connected with a pedestrian walkway that extends to Layton Avenue.

Church said he choose the location for the restaurant because there are a large concentration of Golden Corral customers in the Layton Avenue trade area.

He expects to open the restaurant by the end of the year. It will employ about 100 people, about 25 of the jobs will be full-time, Church said.

The city plan commission will consider the proposal on March 13.