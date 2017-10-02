Glendale senior living

Dallas-based Caddis is planning a large senior living complex on a vacant 12-acre site in Glendale.

The health care real estate investment firm purchased the property at 100 W. River Woods Parkway in September for $1.7 million.

The facility will include 71 assisted living units and 34 memory care units. The 96,770-square-foot complex will also include a wellness suite, a library and a media room.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2019. The city of Glendale approved the plan in spring.

Owner: Caddis

Size: 96,770 square feet

Cost: $1.7 million