Glendale office park sold to Franklin developer

A three-building office park in Glendale sold to a Franklin-based developer for $2.4 million, according to state records.

Ironwood Office Park, 5225 N. Ironwood Road, was sold by Highland Park, Indiana-based Ironwood Bldgs LLC to Franklin-based ODG Ironwood LLC. ODG is registered to Matt Stamborski, principal of Outlook Development Group.

Representatives from Outlook could not immediately be reached for comment.

The property includes three buildings totaling about 15,000 square feet on 5.6 acres.

Outlook Development Group, LLC, specializes in developing shopping centers and purchasing stabilized properties in southeastern Wisconsin. The company was formed in 2005.