Germantown’s Willow Creek Business Park lands its first building

Ryan Cos. will begin construction in May

October 19, 2017, 12:49 PM

Germantown’s stalled Willow Creek Business Park has landed its first building with a large speculative project.

Ryan Cos. is planning to break ground on a 186,000-square-foot industrial building on a 22-acre site the Minneapolis-based company recently purchased.

“It’s pretty flexible space that can be split into multi-tenant units that will allow people to grow into the spaces,” said Ryan Marks, managing director of the Milwaukee office. “I think it is best suited for light manufacturing and distribution users.”

MLG Development has been working on the nearly 200-acre business park at W192 N10021 Appleton Ave., which is bordered by Maple Road, Lannon Road and Highway 45, since it purchased the property in 2014.

Marks said he did his homework on the business park and believes it will be successful. He thinks Willow Creek was slow to develop because other sites further south were available.

Hansen Storage Company has 19 acres of land under contract in Menomonee Falls and is planning to build a large industrial warehouse on the site where it will eventually move its corporate headquarters.

The new facility will be built adjacent to where Milwaukee manufacturer E.R. Wagner is building its new operations. E.R. Wagner is relocating to Menomonee Falls with a 135,000-square-foot manufacturing plant and a 22,945-square-foot office building.

“We are the next stop on the interstate,” Ryan said. “We love this location. It has great accessibility to the interstate and really good proximity to all of the amenities on Appleton Avenue with the restaurants and retail a worker would want when they leave their job.”

Rendering by Stephen Perry Smith Architects

