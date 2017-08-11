Germantown office supply company to double its warehouse space

Complete Office of Wisconsin plans to add 19,200 square feet

August 11, 2017, 12:14 PM

Office supply company, Complete Office of Wisconsin, is planning to more than double the size of its warehouse space in the Germantown Industrial Park.

Rendering of the project by Allume Architects

The company, formerly known as Bubrick’s Office Supply, has submitted plans for a 19,200-square-foot addition to its existing 34,000-square-foot space at N115 W18500 Edison Drive.

The three-side addition would be on the west side of the property. It would be used for additional storage space for Complete Office’s expanding operation, according to plans submitted to the village.

Elm Grove-based Allume Architects is designing the project.

Complete Office of Wisconsin was founded in 1975 by Howard Bubrick and began as Bubrick’s Office Supply in Germantown.

The company was purchased in 2006 by an investor group and renamed Bubrick’s Complete Office of Wisconsin. On Jan. 1 2015, the company removed the Bubrick name.

Sales have grown to more than $60 million per year and the company employs more than 200 people, according to its website.

Company owners also operate Complete Office of Washington based in Seattle and Complete Office of California based in Orange County, California.

The Germantown Plan Commission will review the proposal Aug. 14.

