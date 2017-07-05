Nine Gander Mountain stores in Wisconsin, including three in southeastern Wisconsin, will close by the end of August, according to a filing with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

As a result of the store closures, Gander Mountain plans on laying off 371 people in the state, according to the WARN notice.

The stores that will be closing are located at:

6939 S. 27th St. , Franklin

2440 E. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha

6802 118th Ave., Kenosha

2900 Deerfield Dr., Janesville

2323 Woodman Dr., Green Bay

6199 Metro Drive, Deforest

1560 County Road XX, Rothschild

1200 Crossing Meadows Drive, Onalaska

315 W. Pine St., West Baraboo

Gander Mountain filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March, and the company was sold to Marcus Lemonis, star of CNBC’s The Profit. Lemonis said he would keep at least 70 of the chain’s 126 stores open.