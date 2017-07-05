Gander Mountain closing nine stores in Wisconsin

More than 370 people will lose their jobs

July 05, 2017, 11:02 AM

Nine Gander Mountain stores in Wisconsin will close.

Nine Gander Mountain stores in Wisconsin, including three in southeastern Wisconsin, will close by the end of August, according to a filing with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

As a result of the store closures, Gander Mountain plans on laying off 371 people in the state, according to the WARN notice.

The stores that will be closing are located at:

  • 6939 S. 27th St. , Franklin
  • 2440 E. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha
  • 6802 118th Ave., Kenosha
  • 2900 Deerfield Dr., Janesville
  • 2323 Woodman Dr., Green Bay
  • 6199 Metro Drive, Deforest
  • 1560 County Road XX, Rothschild
  • 1200 Crossing Meadows Drive, Onalaska
  • 315 W. Pine St., West Baraboo

Gander Mountain filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March, and the company was sold to Marcus Lemonis, star of CNBC’s The Profit. Lemonis said he would keep at least 70 of the chain’s 126 stores open.

