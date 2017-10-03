Foxconn to announce site for LCD plant on Wednesday

Racine County leaders joining company for announcement

by

October 03, 2017, 1:56 PM

Foxconn Technology Group will join with Racine County leaders Wednesday to announce the site the company has chosen for its $10 billion LCD panel manufacturing campus.

Foxconn products on display at WCTC.

The company is holding the announcement at the SC Johnson iMET Center in Sturtevant. Foxconn already has about 40 employees working out of the center to help lay the groundwork for the project.

Much of the speculation surrounding Foxconn’s development has focused on land in Mount Pleasant just to the southwest of the iMET center between Highway 11 and Braun Road to the east of Interstate 94.

The selection of the site is another step forward for the project. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. still needs to sign a contract with the company to provide $3 billion in incentives tied to capital investment and job creation.

WEDC spokesman Mark Maley said the agency and company were continuing to work through the details of the agreement. He added nothing he could discuss publically had changed since a WEDC board meeting last week.

In addition to making the site announcement, Foxconn will be holding a product showcase at the iMET Center from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. The event is open to the public

WEDC also tweeted a link Tuesday to Foxconn job postings for more than two dozen positions ranging from engineering to manufacturing to human resources.

