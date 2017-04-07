Fowler Lake condo project moving forward in Oconomowoc

$35 million project will be located in city's downtown

April 07, 2017, 1:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/fowler-lake-condo-project-moving-forward-in-oconomowoc/

With a lawsuit behind him, the developer of a $35 million, condominium project near Fowler Lake in the city of Oconomowoc hopes to begin construction in July or August.

Jeff Seymour with Fowler Lake Village LLC released updated plans and renderings for the 175,000,-square-foot, five-story project, which also includes nine retail spaces and three restaurants on Friday.

Rendering of Fowler Lake Village by KORB + Associates

Rendering of Fowler Lake Village by KORB + Associates

Milwaukee-based KORB + Associates Architects and Pewaukee-based VJS Construction Services are also part of the development team.

The 50-unit condominium building, to be called Fowler Lake Village, is planned east of city hall.

One- and two-bedroom units plus dens and balconies will be 1,000 square feet and larger with prices starting at $299,000. Larger penthouses ranging from 1,600 square feet to 3,200 square feet will be priced in the $700,000s, according to a press release.

In February the city, Fowler Lake LLC and Rockwell Development LLC settled an ongoing lawsuit filed against the city and common council after the council rejected a proposed 31-unit mixed-use condo project in 2014.

Originally, the project was going to be built on city-owned land along the Fowler Lake shoreline. The project will now be built a bit inland, on land Seymour has purchased, said Jason Korb, with KORB + Associates Architects.

The city will provide developers with $450,000 in economic development grants for public improvements to support the project.

