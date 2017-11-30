Former Steinhafels site in Greenfield to be redeveloped into restaurant cluster

The former Steinhafels furniture store site at the northwest corner of Layton Avenue and 84th Street in Greenfield will be redeveloped into a restaurant cluster and communal event space.

Cobalt Partners announced plans Thursday for the project, being called “The Lokal,” which is part of the development firm’s 84South mixed use development.

A new 58,000-square-foot Steinhafels opened Nov. 24 at the 84South complex along I-894.

“In this final component of 84South, we hope to capture the energy, personality, and pride in product of established urban spots and translate that to the suburban setting of Greenfield,” said Scott Yauck, president and CEO of Cobalt Partners.

The Lokal will feature restaurants and craft breweries in four buildings. The buildings, designed by Milwaukee-based Rinka Chung Architecture, will comprise of up to 32,000 square feet on two levels constructed around multi-seasonal community space.

Deconstruction of the Steinhafels building began Thursday.

“Approaching $200 million in development value and featuring best-in-class users across multiple categories, 84South has benefited from tremendous momentum,” said Dan Rosenfeld, principal at Mid-America Real Estate, which is marketing both 84South and The Lokal.