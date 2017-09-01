Former Hamburger Mary’s site in Bay View sold for development

Work on $21 million apartment and retail project slated for next summer [PHOTO GALLERY]

by

September 01, 2017, 12:25 PM

The developers of a mixed-use development planned at the former Hamburger Mary’s restaurant site in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood have purchased the property and plan to break ground next summer.

Hamburger Lofts LLC bought the property at the corner of Kinnickinnic Avenue and Bay Street from Phoenix Burger LLC, an affiliate of Phoenix Development for $1.25 million, according to state records.

Jim Wiechmann of Wiechmann Enterprises and Tim Gokhman of New Land Enterprises are planning the $21 million, 183,450-square-foot project, which includes 144 market rate apartments.

The six-story development will also include approximately 14,500 square feet of first-floor retail space.

Korb and Associates, of Milwaukee, is the architectural firm designing the project.

The city of Milwaukee has approved the project and Gokhman said Friday he has started to talk to retailers.

“We would love to have all, if not the majority of retail signed prior to construction,” Gokhman said. “We’re shooting for late summer of 2018 for our groundbreaking.”

The former Hamburger Mary’s building will be demolished closer to the groundbreaking, Gokhman said.

