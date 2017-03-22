A Milwaukee development team has been selected by the City of West Bend to redevelop a former industrial site into a mixed-use development that includes 96 apartments.

Blair Williams of WiRed Properties and Sean Phelan of Phelan Development were chosen Monday by the city for the $13.5 million project.

The development is planned on 8 acres of city-owned land at East Water Street and South Forest Avenue. The site was Gehl Co.’s headquarters until 2008.

Williams and Phelan will pay $1 for the land. The developers have 90 days to perform the necessary due diligence, at their own expense, to decide if they will move forward on the project.

The site plan includes 96 market rate apartments in three, three-story buildings with underground parking. There will also be 24,000 square feet of commercial space in two buildings.

The project will be similar to the 76-unit Lilly Preserve apartment project Williams and Phelan completed in Brookfield, according to documents submitted to the city.

The buildings will utilize two first floor apartments in one of the buildings to create a community space, a club room and either a fitness or marker space, which was done at Lilly Preserve.

The city will approve a final design for the project in September with a ground breaking scheduled for late fall or spring of 2018.