Former Aldi store on Brown Deer Road sold for $600,000

The former Aldi store on West Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee has been sold to the owner of a beauty supply store on Historic Mitchell Street for $600,000, according to state records.
A1 Beauty 2 LLC purchased the one-story, 85,912-square-foot building at 8080 W. Brown Deer Road from Aldi, Inc. for $600,000.
A1 Beauty 2 LLC is registered to Hak Jae Kim, who operates A-1 Beauty at 738 W. Historic Mitchell St. Kim could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Brown Deer Road property is assessed by the city of Milwaukee at $1.26 million.
Discount supermarket retailer Aldi moved out of the location in October 2016 and replaced the store with a new location at 6700 W. Brown Deer Road, the former site of American TV.
The former Aldi store on West Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee has been sold to the owner of a beauty supply store on Historic Mitchell Street for $600,000, according to state records.
A1 Beauty 2 LLC purchased the one-story, 85,912-square-foot building at 8080 W. Brown Deer Road from Aldi, Inc. for $600,000.
A1 Beauty 2 LLC is registered to Hak Jae Kim, who operates A-1 Beauty at 738 W. Historic Mitchell St. Kim could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Brown Deer Road property is assessed by the city of Milwaukee at $1.26 million.
Discount supermarket retailer Aldi moved out of the location in October 2016 and replaced the store with a new location at 6700 W. Brown Deer Road, the former site of American TV.
Comments