Former Aldi store on Brown Deer Road sold for $600,000

The former Aldi store on West Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee has been sold to the owner of a beauty supply store on Historic Mitchell Street for $600,000, according to state records.

A1 Beauty 2 LLC purchased the one-story, 85,912-square-foot building at 8080 W. Brown Deer Road from Aldi, Inc. for $600,000.

A1 Beauty 2 LLC is registered to Hak Jae Kim, who operates A-1 Beauty at 738 W. Historic Mitchell St. Kim could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Brown Deer Road property is assessed by the city of Milwaukee at $1.26 million.

Discount supermarket retailer Aldi moved out of the location in October 2016 and replaced the store with a new location at 6700 W. Brown Deer Road, the former site of American TV.