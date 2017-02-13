Floor & Decor to replace Ashley Furniture and Sports Authority in Brookfield

Atlanta-based retailer Floor & Décor will open its first Wisconsin store in Brookfield when the company moves into the vacant space previously occupied by Sports Authority and Ashley Furniture on Bluemound Road.

Floor & Décor has submitted plans with the city of Brookfield to occupy 73,600 square feet at 16300 and 16300 W. Bluemound Road for its store, which sells hard surface floor, tile, stone and related accessories.

The company was founded in 2000 in Atlanta.

The Ashley Furniture store on Bluemound closed in December.

In May, sporting goods retailer Sports Authority closed all of its remaining stores including its four Milwaukee-area locations. Those stores were located in Brookfield, Delafield, Greenfield and at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale.

Floor & Décor will be open seven days a week and employ about 50 people. Approximately 60 percent of those people will be full-time employees, according to documents submitted to the city.

Evergreen, Co.-based CenterPoint Integrated Solutions is developing the property for the retailer.

The city’s plan commission will review the company’s proposal tonight.