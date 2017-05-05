Fiduciary purchases 84South property for residential development

Construction to begin this month

by

May 05, 2017, 11:30 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/fiduciary-purchases-84south-property-for-residential-development/

Fiduciary Real Estate Development has purchased 7.5 acres of land in Greenfield and will begin construction later this month on the first phase of the residential component of the 84South mixed-use development.

Fiduciary purchased the property from 84South master developer, Cobalt Partners, for $3.2 million.

Rendering of the 84South apartments.

Rendering of the 84South apartments.

The 268-unit apartment development, to be called, Forte at 84South, will consist of four, three-story buildings that include underground parking, an outdoor pool and kitchen, and fitness facilities located at the west end of the 84South development.

The first units are expected to be complete in spring 2018.

The 40-acre development is being constructed south of I-894 and west of South 84th Street. The development also includes a new Steinhafels store, Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market, Kohl’s and several other retailers and restaurants.

The project was going to originally have 360 apartments, but developers scaled back the residential portion of the plan in February. The $115 million project is receiving $29.7 million in city tax incremental financing.

“This transaction implements one of the final pieces of our overall vision for a suburban, transit-oriented, mixed-use development offering a true live-work-play environment,” said Scott Yauck, president and CEO of Milwaukee-based Cobalt Partners. “We are excited to again partner with Fiduciary on this development as we did at our White Stone Station development in Menomonee Falls.”

Fiduciary Real Estate Development has purchased 7.5 acres of land in Greenfield and will begin construction later this month on the first phase of the residential component of the 84South mixed-use development.

Fiduciary purchased the property from 84South master developer, Cobalt Partners, for $3.2 million.

Rendering of the 84South apartments.

Rendering of the 84South apartments.

The 268-unit apartment development, to be called, Forte at 84South, will consist of four, three-story buildings that include underground parking, an outdoor pool and kitchen, and fitness facilities located at the west end of the 84South development.

The first units are expected to be complete in spring 2018.

The 40-acre development is being constructed south of I-894 and west of South 84th Street. The development also includes a new Steinhafels store, Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market, Kohl’s and several other retailers and restaurants.

The project was going to originally have 360 apartments, but developers scaled back the residential portion of the plan in February. The $115 million project is receiving $29.7 million in city tax incremental financing.

“This transaction implements one of the final pieces of our overall vision for a suburban, transit-oriented, mixed-use development offering a true live-work-play environment,” said Scott Yauck, president and CEO of Milwaukee-based Cobalt Partners. “We are excited to again partner with Fiduciary on this development as we did at our White Stone Station development in Menomonee Falls.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support President Trump's plan to cut the 35% corporate tax rate to 15%?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

What will keep the construction boom going?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Do you know the value of your business?
Do you know the value of your business?

Eight key drivers to improve the value of your company

by Nancy Mehlberg

All in the family (office)
All in the family (office)

Valuation needs for direct private equity investments

by Bryan Browning

This way to the exit
This way to the exit

ESOP considerations for professional practice firms

by Bryan Browning

Employers: Get some skin in the skin game
Employers: Get some skin in the skin game

Business leaders must consider organizational impacts of the most common cancer

by Paul Nobile

Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?
Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?

A supplemental LTD plan can complement your group LTD coverage for a more attractive—and fairer—compensation package

by Chris Henderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

BHCG Event: How Cancer Care is Being Revolutionized
BMO Institute for Learning

05/09/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Stop Recruiting One-Hit Wonders
The Journeyman Hotel

05/09/20179:00 am-3:30 pm

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Your LinkedIn Game Plan for Success
Ottawa University

05/11/20177:45 am-9:15 am

Emotional Intelligence & Business Networking
Ironwood Chophouse Saloon

05/16/20177:30 am-11:30 am