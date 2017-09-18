FedEx freight terminal project moving forward in Oak Creek

Contractor buys 49-acre site for development

by

September 18, 2017, 11:52 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/fedex-freight-terminal-project-moving-forward-in-oak-creek/

Plans for a large FedEx freight terminal in Oak Creek that could bring more than 300 jobs to the city are moving forward.

Site where FedEx freight terminal will go. (LoopNet)

Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Opus Development Company LLC sold 48.6 acres at 500 W. Opus Drive to Setzer Properties MKE, LLC  for $2.3 million, according to state records.

The vacant site is where Lexington, Kentucky-based Setzer Properties is planning a build-to-suit project for FedEx.

Earlier this year, the Oak Creek Common Council approved the FedEx project that is scheduled to be complete in winter 2018, according to Setzer Properties’ website.

The $32 million project will be constructed in two phases with phase one consisting of approximately 91,500 square feet of dock areas, 8,181 square feet of office and a 9,760-square-foot maintenance building, a guard shack and a fueling station.

The facility will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week with three shifts per day. Based on shift overlap, there will be 264 employee parking spaces.

The second phase will add about 27,600 square feet of dock space and 8,400 square feet to the maintenance building

Approximately 315 employees are expected to work at full build out of the property.

Plans for a large FedEx freight terminal in Oak Creek that could bring more than 300 jobs to the city are moving forward.

Site where FedEx freight terminal will go. (LoopNet)

Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Opus Development Company LLC sold 48.6 acres at 500 W. Opus Drive to Setzer Properties MKE, LLC  for $2.3 million, according to state records.

The vacant site is where Lexington, Kentucky-based Setzer Properties is planning a build-to-suit project for FedEx.

Earlier this year, the Oak Creek Common Council approved the FedEx project that is scheduled to be complete in winter 2018, according to Setzer Properties’ website.

The $32 million project will be constructed in two phases with phase one consisting of approximately 91,500 square feet of dock areas, 8,181 square feet of office and a 9,760-square-foot maintenance building, a guard shack and a fueling station.

The facility will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week with three shifts per day. Based on shift overlap, there will be 264 employee parking spaces.

The second phase will add about 27,600 square feet of dock space and 8,400 square feet to the maintenance building

Approximately 315 employees are expected to work at full build out of the property.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

10th Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event in Waukesha Cty
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/21/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm