FedEx freight terminal project moving forward in Oak Creek

Plans for a large FedEx freight terminal in Oak Creek that could bring more than 300 jobs to the city are moving forward.

Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Opus Development Company LLC sold 48.6 acres at 500 W. Opus Drive to Setzer Properties MKE, LLC for $2.3 million, according to state records.

The vacant site is where Lexington, Kentucky-based Setzer Properties is planning a build-to-suit project for FedEx.

Earlier this year, the Oak Creek Common Council approved the FedEx project that is scheduled to be complete in winter 2018, according to Setzer Properties’ website.

The $32 million project will be constructed in two phases with phase one consisting of approximately 91,500 square feet of dock areas, 8,181 square feet of office and a 9,760-square-foot maintenance building, a guard shack and a fueling station.

The facility will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week with three shifts per day. Based on shift overlap, there will be 264 employee parking spaces.

The second phase will add about 27,600 square feet of dock space and 8,400 square feet to the maintenance building

Approximately 315 employees are expected to work at full build out of the property.