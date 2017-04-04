Family Dollar closing six Wisconsin stores

50 people will lose their jobs by June 30

by

April 04, 2017, 11:47 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/family-dollar-closing-six-wisconsin-stores/

Six Family Dollar stores in Wisconsin, including three in Milwaukee and one in St. Francis, will close by the end of June, according to a filing with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

Sew n Save is one of the few remaining tenants at Elmwood Plaza in Racine.

Family Dollar will close its remaining Wisconsin stores by June 30.

As a result of the store closures, Dollar Express Stores LLC plans on laying off approximately 50 people, according to the WARN notice.

The stores are located at:

  • 627 W. Historic Mitchell St., Milwaukee
  • 4412 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee
  • 4130 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee
  • 3048 E. Layton Ave., St. Francis
  • 102 E. Northland Ave., Appleton
  • 2621 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Dollar Express Stores LLC acquired 330 Family Dollar stores in 2015.

“Dollar Express has made the difficult decision to liquidate and close all of its stores,” the company wrote in the document submitted to the state.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia-based discount chain Five Below Inc., that sells items priced from $1 to $5 entered the Milwaukee market last year.

Five Below currently has stores in Waukesha at the Shoppes at Fox River and at Village Center in Mount Pleasant. Other stores are planned at White Stone Station and 84South in Menomonee Falls and Greenfield.

Izzy is Busy

Bonilla plans major upgrades at Mitchell

Subscribe

