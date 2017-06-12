Expansion planned for Camp Bar Tosa

Will be used for event space, public gardens

June 12, 2017

The owner of the Camp Bar Tosa is planning to expand into a property he owns on North Avenue, immediately west of the existing bar for private events and additional outdoor space.

Paul Hackbarth opened Camp Bar at 6600 W. North Ave. in Wauwatosa two and a half years ago and it has since become a popular neighborhood bar.

Drawing of expanded Camp Bar by GCA Architecture

Hackbarth purchased the building adjacent to Camp Bar Tosa at 6606 W. North Ave., about six months after opening the bar with the hopes of attracting another restaurant or bar to the area.

Shorewood’s Benji’s Deli and Restaurant was going to open a second location in the space last year, but the plan was ultimately scrapped.

Last summer, Hackbarth opened an event space at his Shorewood location and saw immediate success.

“After five short months, we are sold out for weddings and events in 2017 and already have booked 60+ weddings/events for 2018,” Hackbarth wrote in a letter to Wauwatosa officials. “I sat down with our Tosa friends at GCA Architects and came up with a great hybrid space that can serve as extra room for Camp, but could also serve as an amazing event space for private events.”

The addition will include a 4,500-square-foot building that will fit up to 250 people, gardens that will be used in conjunctions with events and open to the public when events are not being held and a bar built in the space.

A mezzanine will be built for additional seating. The Wauwatosa plan commission will review Hackbarth’s proposal tonight.

The two-story building currently has upper level apartments and retail space on the first floor. Hackbarth said by eliminating the upstairs apartments, there will be 30-foot ceilings. Original brick will also be exposed, he said in documents submitted to the city.

“The architecture of the building, the adjacent lot, and the amount of space that isn’t being utilized has been driving me crazy,” Hackbarth said. “Not only is the event space a great addition to Camp and for our community’s private functions, but the gardens can be used during the week by everyday patrons.”

Camp Bar Tosa was the second Camp location. The original Camp Bar is located at 4044 N. Oakland Ave. in Shorewood, and there is a third location in the Third Ward.

