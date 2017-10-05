Emerging from Chicago’s shadow, or entering into its orbit?

BizTimes commercial real estate conference to focus on I-94 corridor between Milwaukee and Illinois

by

October 05, 2017, 12:10 PM

The annual BizTimes Milwaukee Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference, to be held on Friday, Nov. 17, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee, will examine the increasing amount of development activity along the I-94 corridor between Milwaukee and Illinois.

Dr. Mark Eppli of Marquette University will again be the emcee and moderator for the BizTimes Milwaukee Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference.

The event will feature remarks from Kelly O’Brien, president and CEO of the Alliance for Regional Development, and a panel discussion with Wisconsin and Illinois commercial real estate experts.

The panelists will include:

Milwaukee has always been overshadowed by The Windy City. But in many ways the massive Chicago region’s proximity has been an asset to southeastern Wisconsin.

Perhaps that has never been more true, as the Milwaukee and Chicago area increasingly grow together into one mega region. In recent years development momentum has grown in the I-94 corridor between Milwaukee and Illinois. Uline and several other Illinois companies moved north of the border. Amazon built a massive fulfillment center. Southern Milwaukee County has seen more activity including Drexel Town Square, Ikea and The Rock Sports Complex.

On top of all of that come plans from Foxconn Technology Group to build a $10 billion, 20 million-square-foot LCD panel manufacturing complex along I-94 in Mount Pleasant.

How will all of this development activity transform the southeastern Wisconsin real estate market? What will the I-94 corridor between Milwaukee and Illinois look like in 2030? Does the Foxconn development signal a long-term trend of growth in the I-94 South corridor instead of the I-94 West corridor?

