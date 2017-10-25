Edie women’s boutique to open location in Historic Third Ward

Women's clothing store already has locations in Lake Geneva, Chicago suburbs

by

October 25, 2017, 2:01 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/edie-womens-boutique-to-open-location-in-historic-third-ward/

Edie, a woman’s clothing and jewelry store with locations in Lake Geneva and the Chicago suburbs, will open its sixth store in January in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood.

Tom Bachmann (shown) and his wife, Amy DeGrazio will open Edie at 234 N. Broadway

Tom Bachmann and his wife, Amy DeGrazio, will lease about 1,800 square feet of space from BC Propco LLC  at 234 N. Broadway beginning Jan. 1 for the store.

The couple, who have spent their careers working at retail stores and in the wholesale retail business, opened their first location at a former Radio Shack at 737 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva in May 2015.

Two and a half years later, they have expanded with four more locations.

“We want to open a store in Madison and hope to have 10 overall,” Bachmann said. “We all know what is going on with Amazon and if you want a brown box on your doorstep then God love you. But we try to give a much better, more fun experience.”

Inside of one of the stores. Photo from Edie Facebook page.

Edie sells jewelry, handbags and clothing ranging in price from $30 to $250.

Bachmann said he learned about the Third Ward from his friend, Kate Blake, the owner of Shoo Inc., 241 N. Broadway, and immediately loved the neighborhood.

“The day we came people were eating outside and it had a great feel,” Bachmann said. “We felt the neighborhood was in line for the values we have for our business.”

Edie, a woman’s clothing and jewelry store with locations in Lake Geneva and the Chicago suburbs, will open its sixth store in January in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood.

Tom Bachmann (shown) and his wife, Amy DeGrazio will open Edie at 234 N. Broadway

Tom Bachmann and his wife, Amy DeGrazio, will lease about 1,800 square feet of space from BC Propco LLC  at 234 N. Broadway beginning Jan. 1 for the store.

The couple, who have spent their careers working at retail stores and in the wholesale retail business, opened their first location at a former Radio Shack at 737 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva in May 2015.

Two and a half years later, they have expanded with four more locations.

“We want to open a store in Madison and hope to have 10 overall,” Bachmann said. “We all know what is going on with Amazon and if you want a brown box on your doorstep then God love you. But we try to give a much better, more fun experience.”

Inside of one of the stores. Photo from Edie Facebook page.

Edie sells jewelry, handbags and clothing ranging in price from $30 to $250.

Bachmann said he learned about the Third Ward from his friend, Kate Blake, the owner of Shoo Inc., 241 N. Broadway, and immediately loved the neighborhood.

“The day we came people were eating outside and it had a great feel,” Bachmann said. “We felt the neighborhood was in line for the values we have for our business.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Will Milwaukee officials attract enough sponsors to pay for the entire operating cost of the streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Get ready for AI

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?
Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?

Having an incident response plan can help mitigate damages

by Melinda Toy

Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation
Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation

How to get the most value out of your CAD system

by David Vedder

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations
Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations

Less than half of Americans are getting this simple, safe and effective vaccine

by Paul Nobile

Ransomware: The new business nightmare
Ransomware: The new business nightmare

These cyberattacks are targeting both personal machines and business networks

by Brian Danzinger

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Optimizing building control systems
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

10/25/20178:30 am-4:00 pm

WCREW Showcase Awards 2017
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

10/26/20175:00 pm-8:30 pm

Marquette University Business Leaders Forum
Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union

11/01/201711:45 am-2:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Building confidence while navigating the payroll maze
Westmoor Country Club, Brookfield

11/03/20177:30 am-11:30 am