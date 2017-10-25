Edie, a woman’s clothing and jewelry store with locations in Lake Geneva and the Chicago suburbs, will open its sixth store in January in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood.

Tom Bachmann and his wife, Amy DeGrazio, will lease about 1,800 square feet of space from BC Propco LLC at 234 N. Broadway beginning Jan. 1 for the store.

The couple, who have spent their careers working at retail stores and in the wholesale retail business, opened their first location at a former Radio Shack at 737 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva in May 2015.

Two and a half years later, they have expanded with four more locations.

“We want to open a store in Madison and hope to have 10 overall,” Bachmann said. “We all know what is going on with Amazon and if you want a brown box on your doorstep then God love you. But we try to give a much better, more fun experience.”

Edie sells jewelry, handbags and clothing ranging in price from $30 to $250.

Bachmann said he learned about the Third Ward from his friend, Kate Blake, the owner of Shoo Inc., 241 N. Broadway, and immediately loved the neighborhood.

“The day we came people were eating outside and it had a great feel,” Bachmann said. “We felt the neighborhood was in line for the values we have for our business.”