East Side Poke restaurant expanding to Third Ward

The owner of Fresh Fin Poke, the East Side Milwaukee restaurant that opened last fall on the site of the original Pizza Man, is planning a second location in the Historic Third Ward.

Nate Arkush, has leased about 600 square feet of space in the lobby of The Landmark Building, 316 N. Milwaukee St. and is planning on a fall opening.

The restaurant will be located next to Holey Moley Coffee + Doughnuts, said Nathan Bernstein, director of commercial real estate for Joseph Property Development LLC, which owns the building.

“We have an incredible relationship with Holey Moley and believe this will only enhance that business,” Bernstein said. “The Third Ward is already so successful with its restaurants, food and bar options. This will only increase the caliber. And the fact that it is fresh and healthy is even better for everyone.”

Arkush, who could not immediately be reached for comment, leased 1,200 square feet of space at 1806 E. North Ave., from Joseph Property Development last fall and opened the city’s first poke restaurant in a mixed-use development on the prominent corner of East North Avenue and North Oakland Avenue.

FreshFin Poke, (po-kay) features signature bowls, ranging in price from $8 to $13 with the choice of tuna, salmon, shrimp, vegetables or tofu plus the option of more than 20 add-in ingredients and sauces.

Arkush has a culinary degree from Austin Community College and designed the menu. Before opening the restaurant, he spent 10 years in management roles with Starwood Hotels & Resorts and managed Shula’s Steak House at the Sheraton Grand hotel in Chicago.