Discount Ramps to move HQ from West Bend to Germantown

Company plans to add up to 70 jobs

by

October 20, 2017, 6:15 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/discount-ramps-to-move-hq-from-west-bend-to-germantown/

West Bend-based Discount Ramps is planning to move its corporate headquarters to Germantown’s Willow Creek Business Park, which will allow the growing company to add up to 70 employees.

The company, which sells ramps for wheelchairs, motorcycles, cars or other commercial and utility purposes though its website, DiscountRamps.com, is planning to build a 153,170-square-foot corporate office and distribution center on a 17.4 acre site at N102 W19400 Willow Creek Way, according to plans submitted to the Village of Germantown.

Doug Weas of Weas Development Co. submitted the application for MLG Germantown Investments LLC, which owns the property.

Discount Ramps has been in business for 15 years and is at present headquartered at 760 Indiana Ave. in West Bend. The company employs 50 people.

“While this property has served the company well over the past 15 years, DiscountRamps.com has outgrown this location and requires a larger site to accommodate the growth of its business,” documents submitted to the city said. “The proposed development will allow DiscountRamps.com to increase the size of its warehouse by more than half and allow the company to more than double its workforce to accommodate current demand and provide sufficient space for future growth of the company.”

Discount Ramps plans to add 60 to 70 jobs with the potential for future increases of 10 or more jobs annually.

MLG Development has been working on the nearly 200-acre Willow Creek Business Park at W192 N10021 Appleton Ave., which is bordered by Maple Road, Lannon Road and Highway 45, since it purchased the property in 2014.

The park has been vacant until now. Last week, Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. announced plans to break ground on a 186,000-square-foot industrial building on a 22-acre site in the park.

West Bend-based Discount Ramps is planning to move its corporate headquarters to Germantown’s Willow Creek Business Park, which will allow the growing company to add up to 70 employees.

The company, which sells ramps for wheelchairs, motorcycles, cars or other commercial and utility purposes though its website, DiscountRamps.com, is planning to build a 153,170-square-foot corporate office and distribution center on a 17.4 acre site at N102 W19400 Willow Creek Way, according to plans submitted to the Village of Germantown.

Doug Weas of Weas Development Co. submitted the application for MLG Germantown Investments LLC, which owns the property.

Discount Ramps has been in business for 15 years and is at present headquartered at 760 Indiana Ave. in West Bend. The company employs 50 people.

“While this property has served the company well over the past 15 years, DiscountRamps.com has outgrown this location and requires a larger site to accommodate the growth of its business,” documents submitted to the city said. “The proposed development will allow DiscountRamps.com to increase the size of its warehouse by more than half and allow the company to more than double its workforce to accommodate current demand and provide sufficient space for future growth of the company.”

Discount Ramps plans to add 60 to 70 jobs with the potential for future increases of 10 or more jobs annually.

MLG Development has been working on the nearly 200-acre Willow Creek Business Park at W192 N10021 Appleton Ave., which is bordered by Maple Road, Lannon Road and Highway 45, since it purchased the property in 2014.

The park has been vacant until now. Last week, Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. announced plans to break ground on a 186,000-square-foot industrial building on a 22-acre site in the park.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Will Milwaukee officials attract enough sponsors to pay for the entire operating cost of the streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Get ready for AI

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?
Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?

Having an incident response plan can help mitigate damages

by Melinda Toy

Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation
Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation

How to get the most value out of your CAD system

by David Vedder

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations
Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations

Less than half of Americans are getting this simple, safe and effective vaccine

by Paul Nobile

Ransomware: The new business nightmare
Ransomware: The new business nightmare

These cyberattacks are targeting both personal machines and business networks

by Brian Danzinger

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW hosts Political Panel Discussion
Wisconsin Club

10/20/20177:00 am-9:00 am

USO Wisconsin Gala
Miller Park

10/21/20176:00 pm-10:00 pm

Business Health Care Group Annual Meeting
Italian Community Center

10/24/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Optimizing building control systems
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

10/25/20178:30 am-4:00 pm

WCREW Showcase Awards 2017
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

10/26/20175:00 pm-8:30 pm