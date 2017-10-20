Discount Ramps to move HQ from West Bend to Germantown

West Bend-based Discount Ramps is planning to move its corporate headquarters to Germantown’s Willow Creek Business Park, which will allow the growing company to add up to 70 employees.

The company, which sells ramps for wheelchairs, motorcycles, cars or other commercial and utility purposes though its website, DiscountRamps.com, is planning to build a 153,170-square-foot corporate office and distribution center on a 17.4 acre site at N102 W19400 Willow Creek Way, according to plans submitted to the Village of Germantown.

Doug Weas of Weas Development Co. submitted the application for MLG Germantown Investments LLC, which owns the property.

Discount Ramps has been in business for 15 years and is at present headquartered at 760 Indiana Ave. in West Bend. The company employs 50 people.

“While this property has served the company well over the past 15 years, DiscountRamps.com has outgrown this location and requires a larger site to accommodate the growth of its business,” documents submitted to the city said. “The proposed development will allow DiscountRamps.com to increase the size of its warehouse by more than half and allow the company to more than double its workforce to accommodate current demand and provide sufficient space for future growth of the company.”

Discount Ramps plans to add 60 to 70 jobs with the potential for future increases of 10 or more jobs annually.

MLG Development has been working on the nearly 200-acre Willow Creek Business Park at W192 N10021 Appleton Ave., which is bordered by Maple Road, Lannon Road and Highway 45, since it purchased the property in 2014.

The park has been vacant until now. Last week, Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. announced plans to break ground on a 186,000-square-foot industrial building on a 22-acre site in the park.