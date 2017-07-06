Dick’s store could open in former Sports Authority space in Greenfield

Dick’s Sporting Goods could replace the former Sports Authority space in Greenfield that has been vacant since May 2016, when the sporting goods retailer field for bankruptcy.

Dick’s could easily move into the space at 5070 S. 74th St. in the Greenfield Shopping Center, but the only hold up is the retailer’s desire to sell firearms, which requires additional approval, said Chuck Erickson, community development manager for the city of Greenfield.

“Dick’s has been knocking on our door,” Erickson said. “But whether they sell one gun or 100 models, any firearm sale triggers a different type of review.”

The city’s plan commission will review the proposal July 11, which Erickson doesn’t believe will face opposition.

Erickson said Dick’s had originally been interested in moving into a new building at the 84South mixed use development currently being constructed south of I-894 and west of South 84th Street.

When Sports Authority Inc. announced it would close its remaining stores in May 2016, including four in the Milwaukee area, interest shifted to the Greenfield Shopping Center, Erickson said.

Dick’s has stores in Kenosha, Racine, Grafton and recently opened stores at The Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa and The Corridor development in Brookfield.