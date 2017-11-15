Dickman Co. plans spec industrial building in Oak Creek

Could accommodate up to four tenants

November 15, 2017

A light industrial building with space for up to four tenants has been approved in Oak Creek.

Dickman Co. plans to construct a 137,028-square-foot industrial building on 12 acres at 10651 S. Oakview Parkway within the OakView Business Park.

The city’s plan commission approved the project, which includes 141 parking stalls, on Tuesday.

Pet food manufacturer, Stella & Chewy’s, was the first tenant in the OakView Business Park, a 220-acre business park developed by Wispark LLC southwest of W. Oakwood Road and S. Howell Avenue. Stella & Chewy’s occupies a 164,000-square-foot building.

Since then, several other new developments have taken place including Dickman Co.’s development of a 133,000-square-foot spec industrial building on 8.6 acres in the park with space for up to four tenants last fall.

Bartlett, Ill.-based Italian food distribution company Greco and Sons is also planning a new office and warehouse building on a vacant 8.4 in the park.

