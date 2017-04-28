Developer planning 150 apartments in Menomonee Falls

Fiduciary would build housing at Good Hope Road

by

April 28, 2017, 1:44 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/developer-planning-150-apartments-in-menomonee-falls/

A Milwaukee developer is proposing 151 apartments and commercial space at Good Hope Road near Appleton Avenue in Menomonee Falls.

engineering-architecture-blueprints-281933804-shutterstock.jpg

Fiduciary Real Estate Development is proposing four, three-story apartment buildings with one of the buildings containing 4,300 square feet of commercial space, according to plans submitted to the village.

The project, to be called Jade at Highland Triangle, would be located on the southwest corner of Good Hope Road and Highland Drive.

Milwaukee-based Weas Development, which owns the land, has asked the village to approve a planned infill development plan. The village’s plan commission will consider the proposal Tuesday.

The apartment units include studio through two-bedroom apartments and will have underground parking and surface stalls.

Fiduciary Real Estate Development is currently constructing 318 apartments at Cobalt Partners’ White Stone Station project in Menomonee Falls and Cobalt’s 84South project in Greenfield.

A Milwaukee developer is proposing 151 apartments and commercial space at Good Hope Road near Appleton Avenue in Menomonee Falls.

engineering-architecture-blueprints-281933804-shutterstock.jpg

Fiduciary Real Estate Development is proposing four, three-story apartment buildings with one of the buildings containing 4,300 square feet of commercial space, according to plans submitted to the village.

The project, to be called Jade at Highland Triangle, would be located on the southwest corner of Good Hope Road and Highland Drive.

Milwaukee-based Weas Development, which owns the land, has asked the village to approve a planned infill development plan. The village’s plan commission will consider the proposal Tuesday.

The apartment units include studio through two-bedroom apartments and will have underground parking and surface stalls.

Fiduciary Real Estate Development is currently constructing 318 apartments at Cobalt Partners’ White Stone Station project in Menomonee Falls and Cobalt’s 84South project in Greenfield.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support President Trump's plan to cut the 35% corporate tax rate to 15%?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Built to sell

Stories of successful exits

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?
Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?

A supplemental LTD plan can complement your group LTD coverage for a more attractive—and fairer—compensation package

by Chris Henderson

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Osher Lecture Series: The Future of Milwaukee - Mike Gousha
UWM School of Continuing Education

05/03/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

BHCG Event: How Cancer Care is Being Revolutionized
BMO Institute for Learning

05/09/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Stop Recruiting One-Hit Wonders
The Journeyman Hotel

05/09/20179:00 am-3:30 pm

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Emotional Intelligence & Business Networking
Ironwood Chophouse Saloon

05/16/20177:30 am-11:30 am