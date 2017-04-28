Developer planning 150 apartments in Menomonee Falls

A Milwaukee developer is proposing 151 apartments and commercial space at Good Hope Road near Appleton Avenue in Menomonee Falls.

Fiduciary Real Estate Development is proposing four, three-story apartment buildings with one of the buildings containing 4,300 square feet of commercial space, according to plans submitted to the village.

The project, to be called Jade at Highland Triangle, would be located on the southwest corner of Good Hope Road and Highland Drive.

Milwaukee-based Weas Development, which owns the land, has asked the village to approve a planned infill development plan. The village’s plan commission will consider the proposal Tuesday.

The apartment units include studio through two-bedroom apartments and will have underground parking and surface stalls.

Fiduciary Real Estate Development is currently constructing 318 apartments at Cobalt Partners’ White Stone Station project in Menomonee Falls and Cobalt’s 84South project in Greenfield.