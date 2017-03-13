Denver firm purchases shopping centers in Glendale, Milwaukee

Point Plaza, Glendale Square sell for a combined $2.8 million

March 13, 2017, 1:20 PM

A Denver-based real estate investment firm purchased shopping centers in Glendale and Milwaukee for a total of $2.8 million.

Baceline Investments LLC has purchased Point Plaza, a 13,840-square-foot shopping center at 8333 W. Appleton Ave for $900,000 and Glendale Square at 6801-6817 N. Green Bay Ave. in Glendale for $1.9 million.

Point Plaza was sold by R&D Point Plaza LLC. It is assessed for $729,000.

Glendale Square was sold by Buckmann, LLC. It is assess for $1.8 million.

Combined, the properties are 86 percent occupied.

“Baceline is excited to bring two high-quality Milwaukee-based retail shopping centers into our High Yield Income Fund portfolio,” David Puchi, Baceline’s managing partner said in a written statement. “Both are located in high-traffic corridors in densely populated communities and have a history of attracting strong tenant.”

Make way for Marquette

Lovell leads transformation of campus

