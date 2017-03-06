Cubanitas to open location at Drexel Town Square

Cuban-themed restaurant to open this summer

by

March 06, 2017, 11:50 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/cubanitas-to-open-location-at-drexel-town-square/

Cubanitas Oak Creek

Cubanitas will open at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek.

Cubanitas, a Cuban restaurant in downtown Milwaukee, will open a second location, at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek.

The restaurant will be located in a corner space of one of the Forge & Flare buildings of Drexel Town Square.

Cubanitas opened its first location on Milwaukee Street in downtown Milwaukee in 2003.

The Oak Creek location will seat 70 and include outdoor dining when it opens this summer.

“We are thrilled to be opening our second location, in the city of Oak Creek and specifically in this terrific new development,” said Cubanitas owner, Marc Bianchini. “The city has been incredibly welcoming and we’re excited to offer all of our amazing customers, and potential new visitors, another option for dining at Cubanitas.”

The Oak Creek location will offer similar décor and menu to its downtown location, including the Cuban sandwich, plantain chips with Cuban guacamole and mojitos.

“It’s the right time — and the right place — for us to expand,” Bianchini said. “We could not be more excited.”

Cubanitas Oak Creek

Cubanitas will open at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek.

Cubanitas, a Cuban restaurant in downtown Milwaukee, will open a second location, at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek.

The restaurant will be located in a corner space of one of the Forge & Flare buildings of Drexel Town Square.

Cubanitas opened its first location on Milwaukee Street in downtown Milwaukee in 2003.

The Oak Creek location will seat 70 and include outdoor dining when it opens this summer.

“We are thrilled to be opening our second location, in the city of Oak Creek and specifically in this terrific new development,” said Cubanitas owner, Marc Bianchini. “The city has been incredibly welcoming and we’re excited to offer all of our amazing customers, and potential new visitors, another option for dining at Cubanitas.”

The Oak Creek location will offer similar décor and menu to its downtown location, including the Cuban sandwich, plantain chips with Cuban guacamole and mojitos.

“It’s the right time — and the right place — for us to expand,” Bianchini said. “We could not be more excited.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Pleasant Prairie plans to buy 458 acres along I-94 from Abbott Labs for $37.5 million to create a business park. Is this a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Make way for Marquette

Lovell leads transformation of campus

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why we climb
Why we climb

Improving lung health, one step at a time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing: Where should you start?
Content marketing: Where should you start?

Hint: the customer journey doesn’t end with the sale

by Robert Wendt

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Hiring For Culture Event
The Paranet Group Headquarters

03/08/20177:30 am-11:00 am

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

03/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Agile Executive Roundtable
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

03/15/201711:30 am-1:30 pm