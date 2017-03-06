Cubanitas to open location at Drexel Town Square

Cubanitas, a Cuban restaurant in downtown Milwaukee, will open a second location, at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek.

The restaurant will be located in a corner space of one of the Forge & Flare buildings of Drexel Town Square.

Cubanitas opened its first location on Milwaukee Street in downtown Milwaukee in 2003.

The Oak Creek location will seat 70 and include outdoor dining when it opens this summer.

“We are thrilled to be opening our second location, in the city of Oak Creek and specifically in this terrific new development,” said Cubanitas owner, Marc Bianchini. “The city has been incredibly welcoming and we’re excited to offer all of our amazing customers, and potential new visitors, another option for dining at Cubanitas.”

The Oak Creek location will offer similar décor and menu to its downtown location, including the Cuban sandwich, plantain chips with Cuban guacamole and mojitos.

“It’s the right time — and the right place — for us to expand,” Bianchini said. “We could not be more excited.”