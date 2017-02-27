Continental Properties proposing 240 apartments in Oak Creek

Development planned near Northwestern Mutual campus

by

February 27, 2017, 12:38 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/continental-properties-proposing-240-apartments-in-oak-creek/

Menomonee Falls-based Continental Properties is proposing a 240-unit upscale apartment development at South 27th Street, and West Drexel Avenue, near Northwestern Mutual’s Oak Creek campus.

Rendering of the proposed apartments in Oak Creek.

Rendering of the proposed apartments in Oak Creek.

The project, to be called Springs at Oak Creek, would be located at 8100 and 8146 S. 27th St. and would include 12 residential buildings, according to plans submitted to the city.

The apartments would be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units in two-story, town home-style buildings.

The development would attract 432 residents who will spend about $10 million annually to support local businesses and retailers, according to estimates by the developer.

Continental currently has 4,828 apartment units under construction in numerous projects, including the 280-unit Springs at Kenosha project that will be completed in November.

Other amenities at the Oak Creek project include a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse, fitness center, pet playground and both attached and detached garages spread throughout the site, according to submitted plans.

The Oak Creek plan commission will review the proposal Tuesday.

Menomonee Falls-based Continental Properties is proposing a 240-unit upscale apartment development at South 27th Street, and West Drexel Avenue, near Northwestern Mutual’s Oak Creek campus.

Rendering of the proposed apartments in Oak Creek.

Rendering of the proposed apartments in Oak Creek.

The project, to be called Springs at Oak Creek, would be located at 8100 and 8146 S. 27th St. and would include 12 residential buildings, according to plans submitted to the city.

The apartments would be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units in two-story, town home-style buildings.

The development would attract 432 residents who will spend about $10 million annually to support local businesses and retailers, according to estimates by the developer.

Continental currently has 4,828 apartment units under construction in numerous projects, including the 280-unit Springs at Kenosha project that will be completed in November.

Other amenities at the Oak Creek project include a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse, fitness center, pet playground and both attached and detached garages spread throughout the site, according to submitted plans.

The Oak Creek plan commission will review the proposal Tuesday.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Which of these firms named to the Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies list do you admire the most?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Transforming your Playbook for Change
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

02/28/20172:30 pm-6:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

03/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am