Continental Properties proposing 240 apartments in Oak Creek

Menomonee Falls-based Continental Properties is proposing a 240-unit upscale apartment development at South 27th Street, and West Drexel Avenue, near Northwestern Mutual’s Oak Creek campus.

The project, to be called Springs at Oak Creek, would be located at 8100 and 8146 S. 27th St. and would include 12 residential buildings, according to plans submitted to the city.

The apartments would be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units in two-story, town home-style buildings.

The development would attract 432 residents who will spend about $10 million annually to support local businesses and retailers, according to estimates by the developer.

Continental currently has 4,828 apartment units under construction in numerous projects, including the 280-unit Springs at Kenosha project that will be completed in November.

Other amenities at the Oak Creek project include a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse, fitness center, pet playground and both attached and detached garages spread throughout the site, according to submitted plans.

The Oak Creek plan commission will review the proposal Tuesday.