Construction for Mills Fleet Farm store at Pabst Farms to begin next month

Developer purchases nearly 20 acres for project

by

July 28, 2017, 12:01 PM

Developers working on the Mills Fleet Farm project in the Pabst Farms development in Oconomowoc have purchased the land and plan to break ground on the store within the next 30 days.

Rendering of Mills Fleet Farm in Oconomowoc by Stephen Perry Smith Architects.

Appleton and Green Bay-based Commercial Horizons purchased 19.6 acres of land at 1555 Pabst Farms Blvd. from Northbrook, Ill.-based Stonebridge Capital for $5.7 million, according to state records.

Paul Klister, owner of Commercial Horizons, said once construction begins, he is anticipating a late summer 2018 opening for the 218,628-square-foot store at I-94 and Highway 67.

“We’re really excited to have an opportunity to get this moving,” Klister said. “It has been great working with the municipality and we think this will be a real catalyst to bring additional retail to the development.”

William Niemann, executive vice president for Pabst Farms Development, said since the Pabst Farm announcement was made in March, the volume of interest in Pabst Farms from other retailers has increased significantly.

“It is nothing I can comment on because I’ve signed confidentiality agreements, but hopefully we’ll have some more announcements before the end of the third quarter,” Niemann said.

Commercial Horizons is also planning a second Mills Fleet Farm location in the city of Kenosha. The 218,600-square-foot store would be located east of Interstate 94 and north of 60th Street. The site is near the former Dairyland Greyhound Park dog track.

Klister said that project is still working its way through city approvals.

