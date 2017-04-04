Colliers International|Wisconsin president buys downtown condo

Mike Fardy, the president of the Wisconsin affiliate of commercial real estate brokerage and management firm Colliers International, recently purchased a downtown Milwaukee condo for $1.2 million, according to state records.

Fardy purchased a unit in the Terrace Row Condominiums development in the 700 block of East Kilbourn Avenue.

Terrace Row is a four-unit townhouse development built by New Land Enterprises in 2008.

The 3,900-square-foot unit purchased by Fardy has three bedrooms, five bathrooms and is assessed at $1.3 million, according to city records.

The condo was sold by Dr. Wyatt Jaffe, MD, of Orinda, California, according to state records.

It was listed for sale by Mary Beth Waite of Cornerstone Realtors.